iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.13% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $71.04.

