iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.92. 131,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.95 and a 200 day moving average of $444.94.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
