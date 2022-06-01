iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.92. 131,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.95 and a 200 day moving average of $444.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.