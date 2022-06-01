iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. 16,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,731. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $121.75 and a twelve month high of $154.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.

