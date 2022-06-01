IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Up 29.8% in May

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 847,600 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ISO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ:ISO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,443. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

