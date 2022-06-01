Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $23.55 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $89.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

