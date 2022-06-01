J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.45% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $739,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average of $190.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

