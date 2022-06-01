Joseph Aguilar Sells 93,750 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,001.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.57.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Money Express by 112.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.