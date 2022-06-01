JUST (JST) Market Cap Reaches $339.07 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $339.07 million and $78.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

