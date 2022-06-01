Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public ( OTCMKTS:KPCPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

