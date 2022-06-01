Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 260,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 177,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,893. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

