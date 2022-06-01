Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.