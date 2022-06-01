Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

