Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.52

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

