KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

KNBE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,461. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,768,000 after purchasing an additional 752,620 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $69,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

