Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS KNCAY traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 4,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.01. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

