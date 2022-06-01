Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.78. 782,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,315. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day moving average is $273.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

