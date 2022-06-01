Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lands’ End by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $369.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

