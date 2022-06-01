LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $7.96 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $7.96 million and $22,976.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 660.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.60 or 0.11762098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00473107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008824 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

