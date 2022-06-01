Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Leju has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

