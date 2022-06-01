Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

