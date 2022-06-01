Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Plans $1.17 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 72.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Linde stock opened at $324.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

