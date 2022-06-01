LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 39,938 Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.54 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

