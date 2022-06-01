LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 39,893 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $18,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWH opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWH. Zacks Investment Research raised ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

