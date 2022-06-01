LMR Partners LLP Invests $383,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,185,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,290,000 after purchasing an additional 245,717 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of State Street by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

STT opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.