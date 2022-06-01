Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122,523 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. 85,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

