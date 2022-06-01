Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 508,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,896,682. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

