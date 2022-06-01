Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,305.49.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $19.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,295.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,465.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,671.63. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

