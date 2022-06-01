Lossless (LSS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $570,838.00

Lossless (LSS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $570,838.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,458.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.37 or 0.21504777 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00444344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,072,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

