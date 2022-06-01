Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $191.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,173. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.