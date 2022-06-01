LPL Financial LLC Has $25.93 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day moving average is $273.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

