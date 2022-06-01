LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.70% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $28,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

