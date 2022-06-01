Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Acquires C$4,081,351.77 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.9600176 EPS for the current year.

LUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

