MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $89,344.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

