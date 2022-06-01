Manchester United plc (MANU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on June 24th

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of -360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Manchester United to earn ($0.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -75.0%.

MANU stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

