Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

