MarketPeak (PEAK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

