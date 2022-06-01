MASQ One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,420.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $91,420.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

