Masters Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Masters Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Barclays comprises 1.7% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barclays worth $41,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 260 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 379,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.