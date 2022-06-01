Masters Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Masters Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Green Plains worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 145,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

GPRE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 34,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,124. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

