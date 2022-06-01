Maxcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $111,269.60 and approximately $113.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

