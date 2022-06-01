McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.19.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.34. 52,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,780. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.09. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

