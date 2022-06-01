Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,699,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

