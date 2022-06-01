Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.21 billion and the lowest is $52.74 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $46.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.42 billion to $199.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.32 billion to $230.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

MSFT stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,496,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

