Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$19.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

