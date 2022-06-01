Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NERV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NERV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

