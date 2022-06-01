MintMe.com Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,579.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $26,579.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,170.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.52 or 0.06113571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00214044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.00636339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.00650705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00075068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004453 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

