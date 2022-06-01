Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,981,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Shares of MIR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

MIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.