Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $3.22 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $28,896.28 and approximately $5,426.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 81.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,580.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,569.26 or 0.32075622 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00439205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

