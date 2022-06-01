Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 82.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00006056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 82.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $31,758.51 and approximately $29,163.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 660.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.60 or 0.11762098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00473107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

