Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $23.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $7.60 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.